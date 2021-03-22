Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.71 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $33.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

