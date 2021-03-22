Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $9.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.47 billion and the highest is $9.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.43 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $445.01 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

