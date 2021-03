Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Shares of W stock opened at $335.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.77. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

