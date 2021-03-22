Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Shares of W stock opened at $335.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.77. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

