Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.25.

AFN stock opened at C$45.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. The firm has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.82. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.82%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

