Brokers Issue Forecasts for Clipper Realty Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.73 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

