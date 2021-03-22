Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.07.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

