Brokers Issue Forecasts for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

REGI opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,169,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

