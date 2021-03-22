Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $445.01 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

