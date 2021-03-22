Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

