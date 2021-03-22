Brokers Set Expectations for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

