Brokers Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.96.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$13.23.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.