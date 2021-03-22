Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -195.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

