Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,253 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $144.50 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

