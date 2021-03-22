Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,797,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

