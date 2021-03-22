Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,377 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.88 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

