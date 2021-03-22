Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,201 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.49 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

