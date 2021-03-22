Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.