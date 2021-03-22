Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35.

