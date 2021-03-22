Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $474.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

