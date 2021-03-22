Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.55 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

