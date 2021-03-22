Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,534 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Afya worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

