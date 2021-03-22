Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.01% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $179.52 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $188.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

