Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

