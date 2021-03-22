Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $818.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $865.61 and its 200 day moving average is $869.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

