Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1,447.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $458.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.77. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $219.71 and a one year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

