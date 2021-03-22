Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $159.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

