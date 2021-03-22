Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.75 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

