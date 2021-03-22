Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

