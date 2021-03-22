Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $6.36 Million in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.63% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MDXG opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

