Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 45,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 481.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.