Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

