Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 300,970 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,970 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Triumph Bancorp worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $82.55 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

