Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

CINF opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.