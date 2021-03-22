Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.49% of Black Stone Minerals worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE BSM opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.