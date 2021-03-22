Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.