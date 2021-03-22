BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Up 57.6% This Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $112,254.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

