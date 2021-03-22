BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,095,128 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,095,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,303,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 23.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

JNK traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

