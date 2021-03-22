BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 452,348 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,837,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 5.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,364. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.

