BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $313.75 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,593,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,746,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 62.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.43. 888,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,008,674. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

