BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 152,648 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after buying an additional 401,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,100 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

