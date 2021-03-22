BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 73,368 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $144.16. 86,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

