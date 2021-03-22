BTU Protocol Hits Market Cap of $47.72 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $1,805.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00633415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023990 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

