Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

LON BRBY traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,014 ($26.31). The company had a trading volume of 162,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,357. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 394.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,857.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

