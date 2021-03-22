Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.