Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Achieves $80.86 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $80.86 million and $261.95 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00012282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,356,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,414 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

