Bytecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,752.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $91.02 million and $228,752.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00397387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.