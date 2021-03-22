C Partners Holding GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,326 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 507,266 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 12.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of Tapestry worth $52,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. 75,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,115. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

