C Partners Holding GmbH Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 212.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,836 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 5.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. 212,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,569. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

