C Partners Holding GmbH Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for 4.4% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,977. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

