C Partners Holding GmbH Has $6.60 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 1.6% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.43. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,162. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

